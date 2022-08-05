A Wyoming Department of Corrections officer was injured in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.

Martin Maldonado Jr., 24, works at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

He was shot at a Scottsbluff grocery store and was hospitalized, according to the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

Scottsbluff police arrested Alexander J. Maldonado, 35, of Gering, Nebraska, in connection with the shooting, according to Capt. Lance Kite.

"We’re still trying to figure out everything that’s going on,” Kite told the Star-Herald. “We’re still trying to put the pieces together.”

Kite's statement to the Scottsbluff Star-Herald did not say what, if any, is the relationship of the two men who have the last name.

About 4:57 p.m., police and paramedics responded to the Main Street Market for a report of a shooting, according to the Star-Herald.

Police arrested Alexander Maldonado on charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, protection order violation and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is being held at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Communications Center at 308-632-7171 or 308-632-STOP (7867). Emails can be sent to crimestoppers@scottsbluff.org.

