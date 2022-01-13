Wyoming Cops Suddenly Lose Beloved Police Dog

Deputies in Wyoming are saying goodbye to a beloved good boy.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's announced on Thursday that one of their police dogs, Sergeant Huk, suddenly passed away.

Sgt. Huk was born Thursday, October 1, 2015. The sheriff's office adopted him through a grant program on April 13, 2017.

Huk began his career working with former sheriff's deputy Amanda Buller from April 2017 through October 2018. Then, he was reassigned to deputy Scott Morris from 2018 until his passing Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office says Sgt. Huk experienced sudden complications from a medical issue.

Sgt. Huk could do it all. He could take down fugitives and sniff out drugs.

During his four years with the sheriff's office, Sgt. Huk took part in more than 250 official deployments and played a major role in finding hundreds of pounds of drugs in sweetwater county.

Said K9 Team Leader Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrel: "We're grateful for the service Huk provided to our community. Huk was quiet but assertive, and he was known for his happy, tap-dancing feet."

He continued, "To his handlers, Deputy Buller and Deputy Morris, few can imagine the magnitude of losing not only your partner but also a friend and family member, not just an animal but someone who you come to trust with your life and who in kind trusts you with his."