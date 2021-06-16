The Casper Police Department is mourning the loss of a very good boy.

According to a statement released Wednesday morning, K9 Vinn passed away from a medical condition. He retired from service in 2019 after serving the community for five years.

"K9 Vinn loved nothing more than coming to work with his officer and spending every night back home with his family," the department said on social media. "He lived out his glory years at home with his officer."

Vinn is described as being a "stubborn boy with a strong commitment to the people — and things — he took a liking to."

Vinn's favorite toy was a rubber alligator that officers called "Gator Bob."

"You were a good boy Vinn. Thank you for your service," the department said.