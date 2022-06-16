Cheyenne Police Dog Retires After 6+ Years of Service

After more than six years of service with the Cheyenne Police Department, K-9 Jano has retired, the department announced on Facebook Wednesday evening.

Jano, a Bavarian Mountain Hound from Slovakia who was paired with handler Detective Sean Smith, joined the department's K-9 Unit in 2016 as its only scent-specific dog.

During his career, Jano assisted with 57 arrests, 84 citations, and multiple searches, and helped get more than 1,500 pounds of drugs off Cheyenne's streets.

Following Smith's promotion to the Detective Bureau, it was determined that Jano would retire due to the time commitment of Smith's new position.

Jano has now been adopted into Smith's family, as it's standard practice for the department's K-9s to continue living with their handlers after they retire.

