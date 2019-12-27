Body Armor Donated to Wyoming Sheriff’s K9 Officer
A woman from Alaska has donated body armor to a Wyoming K9 officer.
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says the bullet and stab protective vest for K9 officer Arie comes from a donation by Denise Nading of Anchorage through a nonprofit organization called Vested Interest in K9s.
The donation was made in memory of Mel Nading, an Alaska State Trooper and pilot who died in a helicopter crash in March 2013 while returning from rescuing a stranded snowmobiler in Talkeetna, Alaska.
Arie joined the sheriff's office this fall and is trained in narcotics detection, apprehension, building search and suspect tracking.
