This Wyoming Police Dog Took Down 3 Bad Guys in a Week

Who's a good boy? I can answer that question. He's a Wyoming police dog who took down 3 bad guys in just one week.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office shared this inspiring status a few days ago about police dog Arie.

Three felony counts of illegal substances in only one week? Arie is the Chuck Norris of police dogs. You don't want to end up on the wrong end of Arie's attention.

In all seriousness, it takes a lot of dedication and training for a dog like Arie to become a part of a police force. The police dog Wikipedia page mentions some of the extensive training these dogs have to complete. It also includes the fact that German Shepherds like Arie are one of the most popular breeds for this type of work.

Well done, Arie. The bad guys who try to cause trouble in Wyoming have reason to fear you.

