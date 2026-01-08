Most Wyoming voters say they want to see their communities grow — both in jobs and people — according to results from a statewide poll shared Tuesday with the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners.

The findings were presented by the Wyoming Business Council, which surveyed hundreds of voters across the state earlier this year. CEO Josh Dorrell said the message from residents was clear: nearly 8 in 10 respondents said they want their local communities to take strong action to grow the economy and create jobs.

Dorrell said the results push back against the long-held idea that Wyomingites are afraid of growth or population increases.

One of the biggest concerns highlighted in the survey is the number of young people leaving the state. Dorrell told commissioners that about two out of every three people born in Wyoming move away by their mid-20s, often because they can’t find the kind of jobs they want.

“In Wyoming today, more people who are born here leave and don’t come back than in any other state in the country,” Dorrell said.

More than half of those surveyed said they already have family members who left Wyoming for work. When asked what might bring them back, Natrona County respondents most often pointed to better job opportunities, followed closely by higher wages and clearer career paths.

Locally, opinions about the economy are mixed. About a third of Natrona County residents said they think the economy is strong, while others described it as stagnant or even in a recession. The top economic concern was the high cost of living, with infrastructure and housing shortages also ranking high.

When it comes to who should lead economic development, about 40% of local respondents said they believe local government should take the lead, while roughly a third said the private sector should be in charge. Nearly two-thirds said they feel the region has the know-how to handle growth in a smart, sustainable way.

Dorrell pointed to several projects already underway as signs of progress, including an expansion planned by Austin Engineering in Mills, a new Mesa Natural Gas Solutions plant being built in Evansville, and infrastructure improvements near the Ford Wyoming Center and Wyo Sports Ranch in Casper.

The poll also found that many residents are willing to accept some of the downsides of growth — like more traffic or sprawl — if it means more opportunities and options for people in the community.

The Wyoming Business Council plans to use the survey results to help local leaders as they consider future development decisions.

