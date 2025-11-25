Wyomingites have a spectacular night-sky moment to look forward to. On Thursday, December 4, 2025, the Cold Moon Supermoon will rise over the state’s plains, mountains, and open spaces — and Wyoming is ranked as one of the very best places in the entire country to see it. According to new data, the state has some of the strongest odds of getting a clear, cloud-free view anywhere in the U.S.

This will also be the last supermoon of 2025, wrapping up a rare run of three supermoons to finish out the year.

The ranking comes from Action Network’s Supermoon Visibility Index, which looked at sky clarity, humidity, elevation, darkness, and other atmospheric factors across all 50 states. Wyoming landed near the top thanks to its reliably crisp, dark winter skies.

“Wyoming’s skies are uniquely suited for an event like this,” an Action Network researcher said. “High elevation and very low light pollution give the state some of the clearest winter night views in the country. When the Cold Moon comes up over Wyoming’s wide horizons, it looks bigger, sharper, and even more dramatic.”

What’s the Cold Moon, Anyway?

December’s full moon is traditionally called the Cold Moon, marking the deep start of winter and the longest nights of the year. In many Indigenous and cultural traditions, it’s also known as the Long Night Moon, symbolizing stillness and early-winter quiet.

Why This One Counts as a Supermoon

This December’s Cold Moon becomes a supermoon because it reaches fullness while the Moon is near one of its closest points to Earth. That makes it look a little bigger and brighter, especially right at moonrise.

It also follows November’s unusually small new moon, so the size difference will feel extra noticeable.

Adding to all that: this Cold Moon will be one of the highest-rising full moons in northern skies until 2042, which boosts brightness and visibility.

Why Wyoming Lands in the Top 5

Wyoming’s natural conditions make it almost perfect for moon-watching:

High elevation that sharpens sky clarity

Very low humidity during early winter

Some of the darkest skies in the lower 48

Huge, uncluttered horizons

Minimal light pollution outside larger towns

Put together, these factors give Wyoming some of the most reliable odds in the nation for a clean, unobstructed look at the supermoon.

Best Places in Wyoming to Watch the Cold Moon

Grand Teton National Park — moonrise over sharp alpine peaks

Devils Tower — incredible silhouette against the sky

Jackson Hole Valley — crisp air + wide views

Snowy Range & Medicine Bow — high elevation with very little haze

High plains near Cheyenne or Casper — ideal dark-sky panoramas

When to Look — and How to Get the Best View

Peak illumination: about 5:14 p.m. MST, December 4

Best viewing: right at moonrise, when the Moon looks biggest and most colorful

Tips:

Find an open horizon

Stay away from bright city lights

Use a tripod or steady surface if you’re taking photos

Top 5 States for Seeing the 2025 Cold Moon Supermoon

New Mexico

Arizona

Colorado

Nevada

Wyoming

