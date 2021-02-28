Wyoming Coal Mines Eyed for Disposal of Old Wind Turbine Parts

GILLETTE (AP) — The growth of wind energy presents a problem — what to do with wind turbines after they need to be replaced.

Photos of used wind turbine blades at the Casper landfill drew attention in 2020.

One alternative being discussed is to bury windmill parts in Wyoming's vast coal mines.

The windmills would be disposed of as part of the mines' usual, ongoing reclamation process.

The Gillette News Record reports windmill parts are inert, meaning they can be buried without concern about contamination.

Wyoming House Speaker Eric Barlow, of Gillette, says the approach could help coal companies bring in extra revenue during reclamation.

