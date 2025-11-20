In a sharply divided vote Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved legislation introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis to roll back a Biden administration plan that would bar new coal leasing in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. The measure — H.J. Res. 130 — now heads to President Trump, who is expected to sign it.

Restoring Coal Access

Supporters hailed the vote as a victory for Wyoming’s coal workers, energy security and local economies. Lummis said the administration’s Resource Management Plan Amendment amounted to “far-left … bureaucrats” attacking entire industries and communities. “Wyoming energy has powered this country for decades,” she said. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) called the original plan “job-killing,” warning that it would cut off access to one of the country’s strongest coal resources. Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), who led the House effort, added that reversing the plan would help meet growing national energy demands.

Under the Biden-era amendment, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) proposed designating large swaths of federal mineral lands in the Buffalo Field Office as off-limits to future coal leasing, effectively an end to new coal on those lands.

Supporters of the repeal argue that restoring leasing will protect jobs, generate state revenue, and preserve U.S. energy independence.

Opponents of the repeal, including environmental groups and labor advocates in coal-impacted regions, argue that the original BLM plan reflected the economic and environmental realities facing coal — not just political ideology. The BLM’s final supplemental environmental impact statement highlighted significant health and climate risks from continued coal development, saying that ending new leases is a viable and responsible long-term strategy.

Environmental advocates emphasize that coal production in the Powder River Basin has already fallen sharply since its peak in 2008, as demand shrinks in the face of competition from natural gas and renewables.

Shiloh Hernandez, a senior attorney with Earthjustice, called the leasing ban “the only defensible decision … given the current climate crisis.”

Wildlife groups also warn that coal development in the Basin threatens critical habitat. According to the National Wildlife Federation, strip mining and infrastructure harm elk, mule deer, sage grouse, and other species — while contributing to carbon emissions.

The vote underscores how deeply energy policy remains tied to partisan and regional politics. For Wyoming’s congressional delegation, coal is not just a commodity but a lifeline: federal coal lease revenues support K-12 education, roads and other state services.

Repealing the RMPA would restore Wyoming’s ability to tap into an estimated 48 billion short tons of coal reserves, according to congressional Republicans.

Legally, the repeal via the Congressional Review Act (CRA) would not only nullify the BLM’s amendment, but also bar the agency from issuing a “substantially similar” rule in the future.

That raises questions about the balance of power between Congress and the federal land-management bureaucracy — particularly around how resource management plans are made and changed.

Economically, while coal advocates warn of lost jobs and underutilized resources, some analysts argue that the broader decline of coal is driven less by regulation than by market forces.

One public policy scholar noted that even without the RMPA, coal demand has weakened, and production in the Basin may continue to decline regardless.

From a climate perspective, returning to coal leasing conflicts with broader trends toward cleaner energy. The BLM’s decision to ban new leases reflects a growing acknowledgment of the health impacts of coal — not just locally, but globally.

Critics of the repeal argue that rolling it back undermines efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition toward a lower-carbon future.

If President Trump signs the resolution, the BLM will be forced to revert to the previous Buffalo Field Office plan, reopening areas for future coal leasing. That could reshape the region’s energy and economic trajectory — but it may also intensify opposition from environmental groups, which have already pointed to climate and health risks.

As this issue unfolds, it exemplifies a larger tension in U.S. energy policy: how to weigh economic interests in traditional energy sectors against environmental protection, public health, and evolving market dynamics.

