Wyoming Chamber of Mothers chapter looks to improve maternity leave, other key issues

CASPER, Wyo. — When Natrona County teacher Katie Galloway learned of the Natrona County School District’s policy on maternity leave, she knew things needed to change in Wyoming. Now, she’s fighting to make that change a reality after creating a Wyoming chapter of the Chamber of Mothers.

The Chamber of Mothers is a nonprofit working to advance maternal health, economic equity, and systemic support for mothers in a number of avenues. The organization has chapters all across the country.

Galloway had her daughter in late 2023. Upon learning of the maternity leave policy, she was shocked. According to Galloway, new mothers in the school district are granted six weeks of maternity leave, though she had an extra two weeks due to complications. But she also had to use up all of her paid time off, and was even forced to use two weeks of unpaid leave.

Further complicating the predicament of new mothers in the school system, she said, is the fact that she receives just one day of PTO per month. Needing to take time off when her daughter falls sick or has another emergency prevents Galloway from building her PTO back up, leading to more days without pay.

Katie Galloway (Submitted Photo)

“I’m a single mom; I had my daughter with no help in the home,” Galloway said. “So not receiving a paycheck — not receiving any income — was detrimental.

“When you don’t have your PTO and you need to take that time off, it’s a whole day of pay, which is a good chunk of money. That money means groceries, childcare, bills — literally anything.”

Over time, Galloway began connecting with mothers in other career fields, and learned that her issue is by no means isolated to the world of education.

It was also during this time that Galloway discovered the Chamber of Mothers, and became interested in its mission. She said the Chamber breaks its focus into three pillars: maternal health, paid leave and affordable childcare. Throughout the country, the nonpartisan organization provides a space for mothers to connect and find resources and personal support, while also including an advocacy component to push for change.

Galloway was inspired, and seeing no Chamber chapter in Wyoming she decided to take the initiative herself. To found a chapter, she first had to through a training course and sign a nondisclosure agreement promising confidentiality for the mothers in the group.

The Wyoming chapter is still in its infancy, and had its first meeting earlier this month, Galloway said. As the chapter becomes more developed, chapter members will decide together what areas they want to focus on. Galloway also hopes to see the chapter become truly statewide, with members in cities throughout Wyoming.

For now, Galloway is still spreading awareness of the chapter’s existence, speaking to local businesses, agencies and families. Already, Galloway said she’s been pleasantly surprised with the positive reception she’s gotten.

“I’ve actually been impressed with all the positive support I’ve gotten, especially with the climate that we’re in,” she said.

Mothers looking to join the chapter can learn more or get involved via its Facebook page, or by emailing wyomingchapter@chamberofmothers.com. The next chapter meeting is scheduled for May 5 at local bookstore Bookin’ It, 118 East 2nd St., at 6:30 p.m.