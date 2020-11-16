Wyoming Car Thieves Busted After 100 MPH I-80 Chase

Two people who allegedly stole a car in Rock Springs are behind bars following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 Friday.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the vehicle was reported stolen from the C Street area in Rock Springs just before 3:30 Friday. The car's owner posted about it on social media, leading to several tips from people who had seen the vehicle.

After the car was reportedly seen passing Cruel Jack's west of Rock Springs, the Uinta County Sheriff's Department spotted the vehicle around Milepost 20 on I-80.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the thieves sped off, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. But spike strips were deployed at Milepost, stopping the vehicle. Two occupants of the vehicle, 31-year-old Eldine Baker and 29-year-old Dylan Damarto were arrested

.According to the post, the Rock Springs Police Department was helped by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Uinta County Sheriff's Office in the chase. At the last report, Baker and Damarto were behind bars in Uinta County.