Who’s most likely to steal your car? In Wyoming, there’s evidence it might not always be a random stranger.

A new analysis from Compare the Market — a company best known for helping consumers compare insurance, banking, and financial products — looked at vehicle thefts across the United States. Their data suggests that nationally about 67% of car thefts are committed by people the victim doesn’t know. But in Wyoming, that gap is much smaller: 52% of thefts were random, while 48% involved someone the victim knew.

When researchers focused on thefts involving familiar faces, family members came out on top in Wyoming:

35% were by a family member

7% by an ex-partner

6% by a current partner

That means more than a third of thefts involving known offenders here were tied to relatives — one of the higher rates in the nation for that category.

A Closer Look at the Study

It’s worth noting that Compare the Market’s findings are based on aggregated data sets and reporting trends — not a detailed law enforcement database compiled specifically for crime analysis. The company’s primary business is consumer insurance comparison, and while their research provides useful insights, it may not reflect every nuance of local crime reporting or law enforcement classification.

Some law enforcement experts caution that differences in how agencies define and report “car theft,” “unauthorized use,” or “theft by family member” can affect results. For example, vehicles taken during domestic disputes might be categorized differently in police reports than in insurance claims. That means statewide comparisons should be interpreted carefully rather than taken as strict crime rankings.

What Wyoming Drivers Can Do

Regardless of who’s doing the stealing, experts say there are simple steps drivers can take to reduce risk:

Lock doors and windows every time

Park in well-lit, busy areas

Store valuables out of sight

Avoid leaving the engine running unattended

Use visible anti-theft tools like steering wheel locks or alarms

Consider a GPS tracker for recovery if theft occurs

“Understanding which vehicles are most at risk is the first step in protecting your own,” said Adrian Taylor from Compare the Market. “Simple security measures can significantly reduce theft risk.”

Insurance coverage also plays a role, and drivers should review policies to make sure they match their needs.

The Bottom Line

Whether it’s a stranger cruising through town or someone the owner knows, vehicle theft remains a real concern. The Wyoming numbers remind us that preventing theft isn’t just about protecting against break-ins — it’s also about awareness of personal disputes and relationships that can lead to property loss.

More on national car theft trends can be found on Compare the Market’s website.

