The Wyoming PBS public affairs program Capitol Outlook returns for its 20th season on Friday, Feb. 6, with continued coverage of the Wyoming Legislature and state leadership.

The season begins with a one-on-one interview with Gov. Mark Gordon, scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. on Wyoming PBS. The program is produced in Cheyenne during the legislative session, which this year is a budget session set to begin Monday, Feb. 9, and run for four weeks.

In the interview with host Steve Peck, Gordon addressed early budget discussions in the Legislature, including proposals that would eliminate funding for the Wyoming Business Council and potentially dissolve the agency. Gordon said he does not support those proposals, pointing to economic development projects he said were assisted by the council and arguing the agency plays a role in workforce recruitment and business retention.

Gordon, who is entering his eighth year as governor, previously served as Wyoming state treasurer for seven years, first by appointment in 2012 and later by election in 2014.

The governor also commented on the possibility of seeking a third term, saying he has not ruled it out. While term limits for several statewide offices were overturned by the Wyoming Supreme Court, the ruling did not address the constitutional two-term limit for governor.

The interview was recorded at Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center in Cheyenne. The facility was funded through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, a state-backed initiative that has invested nearly $10 million in workforce training, research and innovation across Wyoming community colleges and state agencies.

The interview and future episodes of Capitol Outlook will be available online following their broadcast.