Wyoming Candidates Debate Forests, Health Care, Economy [VIDEO]

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Democratic candidates with little political experience faced well-known Republicans who’ve already served in Congress in U.S. House and Senate debates Thursday.

The candidates sparred over the government’s role in addressing a range of issues, from the coronavirus to climate change.

Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis faces Democrat Merav Ben-David in the race for U.S. Senate, while Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull tries to deny Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney a third term as Wyoming’s lone congresswoman.

Their debates at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington were broadcast by Wyoming PBS.

