Wyoming Can Expect Colder Temperatures and Snow for the First Week of February

Wyoming has experienced a very mild winter thus far, but cooler temperature and snow are expected throughout the rest of the week.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page posted the following weather update earlier this morning (February 1st, 2022) :

Welcome to February! Colder today, with light snow showers across the west and north through this evening. Light snow accumulation is possible across the central basins tonight and Wednesday as well. Temperatures will be even colder on Wednesday, with highs in the single digits and teens.

Much of the Cowboy State will be experiencing the drop in temperatures, but Casper specifically will see lows tonight around 5°, with the estimated lowest temperature being Thursday evening. It will continue to snow, but more than likely, it won't stick as temperatures are expected to rise to the low to mid 30° by Friday and Saturday.

If you haven't already, now is definitely the time to bring out those winter coats.

