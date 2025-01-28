CDC: Respiratory Viruses, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV Levels ‘High’ Across Most of the U.S.

After a slow start to the respiratory virus season, flu, COVID-19 and RSV levels are currently “high” or “very high” across most of the U.S., contributing to a rise in health care visits, according to the CDC.

Norovirus outbreaks have also increased significantly this season, with cases spiking across several states.

CDC Weekly Influenza Surveillance CDC Weekly Influenza Surveillance loading...

Key Points:

• CDC estimates that there have been at least 5.3 million illnesses, 63,000 hospitalizations, and 2,700 deaths from flu so far this season.

• Two pediatric deaths associated with seasonal influenza virus infection were reported this week, bringing the 2024-2025 season total to 11 pediatric deaths.

• Outpatient respiratory illness is above baseline nationally for the fifth consecutive week and is above baseline in all 10 HHS regions.

• Nationally, percent positivity for influenza, the percentage of emergency department visits for influenza, and influenza-associated hospitalizations increased this week compared to last week.

Tips for Staying Healthy During Cold and Flu Season:

The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine.

Wash your hands frequently: Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or your elbow.

Avoid touching your face: Germs can easily spread this way.

Get enough sleep: Sleep helps boost your immune system.

Eat a healthy diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Exercise regularly: Physical activity helps strengthen your immune system.

Manage stress: Stress can weaken your immune system.

Clean surfaces: Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles and countertops.

Stay home if you're sick: Avoid contact with others to prevent spreading germs.

Use hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Get tested if you have symptoms: Early detection and treatment can help prevent the spread of the virus.

Brrrrds that Don't Ditch Wyoming in the Winter Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM