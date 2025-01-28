CDC: Respiratory Viruses, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV Levels ‘High’ Across Most of the U.S.
After a slow start to the respiratory virus season, flu, COVID-19 and RSV levels are currently “high” or “very high” across most of the U.S., contributing to a rise in health care visits, according to the CDC.
Norovirus outbreaks have also increased significantly this season, with cases spiking across several states.
Key Points:
• CDC estimates that there have been at least 5.3 million illnesses, 63,000 hospitalizations, and 2,700 deaths from flu so far this season.
• Two pediatric deaths associated with seasonal influenza virus infection were reported this week, bringing the 2024-2025 season total to 11 pediatric deaths.
• Outpatient respiratory illness is above baseline nationally for the fifth consecutive week and is above baseline in all 10 HHS regions.
• Nationally, percent positivity for influenza, the percentage of emergency department visits for influenza, and influenza-associated hospitalizations increased this week compared to last week.
Tips for Staying Healthy During Cold and Flu Season:
- The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine.
- Wash your hands frequently: Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or your elbow.
- Avoid touching your face: Germs can easily spread this way.
- Get enough sleep: Sleep helps boost your immune system.
- Eat a healthy diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
- Exercise regularly: Physical activity helps strengthen your immune system.
- Manage stress: Stress can weaken your immune system.
- Clean surfaces: Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles and countertops.
- Stay home if you're sick: Avoid contact with others to prevent spreading germs.
- Use hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Get tested if you have symptoms: Early detection and treatment can help prevent the spread of the virus.
