The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors made a bold statement Thursday, approving $843,000 in loans to support Wyoming businesses while simultaneously warning that legislative efforts to dismantle the agency could threaten the state’s economic future.

During a special virtual meeting, the Board greenlit two loan participations that are crucial to keeping Wyoming-owned businesses thriving. The largest, $500,000, will help Cowboy Drifters in Casper navigate a succession plan and remain locally owned. The second, $343,000, will support Wendtland Machine Works in Sheridan as the startup expands its high-precision manufacturing operations and scales to meet national demand.

“These are the kinds of deals that simply wouldn’t happen without the Wyoming Business Council,” said Randi Downham, a Board member and Community Bank President at ANB Bank in Laramie. “Banks do support their communities, but there are times when the ‘blue sky’ portion of a business transition or expansion can’t be funded through traditional lending. This partnership bridges that gap, ensuring local businesses not only survive, but thrive.”

The loans touch two key pillars of the Wyoming economy. Cowboy Drifters has been a fixture in the Casper tourism economy for more than 20 years, employing local guides and attracting visitors from across the country. Keeping the company Wyoming-owned preserves local jobs and ensures that tourism dollars stay in the state. Wendtland Machine Works, a rising star in advanced manufacturing, will use the funding to purchase real estate and scale production, helping diversify Wyoming’s economy beyond its traditional resource-based industries.

“These programs hit two sweet spots of our mission,” said Board member Dr. Joe Schaffer. “We’re protecting legacy industries like tourism while also investing in sectors like advanced manufacturing, where Wyoming can be competitive nationally. It’s a balanced approach that strengthens the state’s economic future.”

While the investment decisions brought optimism, the Board also turned a sharp eye toward a looming threat: recent legislative efforts by the Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) to strip the Council of its statutory authority and defund its operations. Board Co-Chairman Mark Law characterized the proposal as reckless and warned of serious consequences for Wyoming families.

“The current approach would destroy an entity that is making a real, measurable difference in our communities,” Law said. “It would take programs that are working, hand them to agencies that aren’t equipped to manage them, and put jobs, federal funding, and economic momentum at risk. In a small state like Wyoming, less doesn’t become more—it becomes zero.”

The Board unanimously directed CEO Josh Dorrell to issue a formal public statement opposing the proposed changes. The letter, released Thursday, details the Council’s achievements, including creating more than 1,000 high-value jobs and attracting over $300 million in private investment since 2020.

“We’re not trying to protect the Council as an entity,” said Board member Ryan Lance. “We’re protecting the work we do. Dismantling this agency haphazardly would fragment programs, reduce federal funding, and slow economic growth. It’s a risk we cannot afford.”

The letter calls for a transparent, collaborative process to define the government’s proper role in Wyoming’s economy rather than pursuing a rushed dismantling of a proven program. CEO Dorrell has been tasked with working closely with the Governor’s office and legislators willing to engage in constructive dialogue.

“We understand the need for change, and we’ve been driving that change from within for years,” Dorrell said. “But we will no longer be modest about our successes. We’re ready to put gas in the engine, not watch it be taken apart.”

The meeting highlighted not just the Council’s achievements, but its broader economic philosophy: that targeted investments, public-private partnerships, and strategic oversight can generate significant results for a state of Wyoming’s size. By facilitating these loans, the Council ensures businesses can access the resources they need when conventional lending falls short, while keeping local wealth and jobs in the community.

Cowboy Drifters’ succession plan is a case in point. Without the Council’s involvement, the transition could have led to out-of-state ownership or even closure. The $500,000 loan in partnership with Jonah Bank of Cheyenne ensures the company remains a local fixture, protecting tourism jobs and preserving decades of expertise in fly-fishing guiding.

Similarly, Wendtland Machine Works, a high-tech startup based in Sheridan, faces a pivotal moment. With $343,000 in funding from the Council and First Federal Bank & Trust of Sheridan, the company can expand production and purchase property, allowing it to serve national clients and grow Wyoming’s footprint in advanced manufacturing—a sector critical to diversifying the state economy.

Board discussions reflected a clear consensus: the Council is more than a funding agency; it’s a catalyst for sustainable growth. Members emphasized the stakes, particularly given the legislative threat. Any loss of statutory authority or funding, they argued, would create a fragmented, inefficient system, risking local jobs and stalling economic momentum.

“The Wyoming Business Council has proven it can deliver results,” Law said. “Now, it’s our job to protect that work for the people of Wyoming.”

The Board’s letter to the public and legislators frames the debate in stark terms: dismantling the agency is not just a bureaucratic adjustment—it’s a threat to jobs, investment, and economic stability. It invites lawmakers to work collaboratively to find a path forward that preserves the Council’s successes while exploring ways to improve efficiency and accountability.

As the state watches closely, the Wyoming Business Council is sending a clear message: it will continue to support local businesses, safeguard jobs, and fight legislative moves that threaten the state’s economic future. With targeted investments and a commitment to collaboration, the Council is positioning Wyoming to thrive—not just survive—in a rapidly changing economy.

The full Board letter to the people of Wyoming is available for public review.

