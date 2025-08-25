The Wyoming Business Alliance, the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business and the Wyoming Business Council are proud to announce the newest class of the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame.

“It is humbling to consider the legacy of this group. They are and were job creators, innovators and civic leaders. I draw inspiration from each of them and hope many others will join us in celebrating their contributions at the Forum this November,” said Renny MacKay, President of the Wyoming Business Alliance.

“These worthy honorees have leveraged their business acumen to inspire, and often lead, big ideas for the betterment of Wyoming and its businesses, workforce and, perhaps most important, families,” said Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell. “They continue to inspire all of us as more people step up to confront existing and new challenges that will again require collaboration, innovative thoughts, and big ideas. Personally, I am grateful for the opportunity to see this in action as Chuck Brown continues to serve on the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors.”

The Wold Family

Congressman John and Jane Wold had three children Peter, Jack and Priscilla. For two generations they have been respected figures in Wyoming’s oil and gas industry and have made lasting contributions to the state’s economy through their entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, and philanthropic support of local causes. John Wold was a founding member of the Wyoming Heritage Society, which became the Wyoming Business Alliance.

“Our father believed in dreaming big and acting boldly, always with Wyoming’s future prosperity in mind. His founding of the Wyoming Heritage Society and what would become the Wyoming Business Alliance reflected his deep commitment to educating citizens about the value of free enterprise. This induction honors not just his legacy, but the values he lived by—integrity, innovation, and a tireless commitment to community. On behalf of our family, we are deeply honored to be inducted into the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame and to carry on those values" reads a statement from Peter, Jack, and Priscilla Wold.



Chuck Brown

C.H. “Chuck” Brown III is a longtime business owner from Wheatland. Under his leadership, C.H. Brown Company grew over several decades from a local farm implement company into a company with national reach. He has influenced Wyoming’s construction, infrastructure, and land development industries, and has also served on the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, Wyoming Business Council, and the Denver Board of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank.

“Having been in business in the great state of Wyoming for almost six decades, I am constantly reminded of its favorable business environment, its wonderful people, and its majestic beauty. Yes indeed, its citizens are very fortunate to live and work here and are mightily blessed as well! I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Wyoming Business Alliance for this recognition; I’m very humbled and honored to be included amongst a very distinguished group of outstanding Wyoming business leaders" said Chuck Brown.

Jay Kemmerer

John “Jay” Kemmerer III is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who has owned and launched several businesses in Wyoming, leaving a profound mark on the state’s tourism industry. As owner of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, he transformed it into a world-class destination. He also owns the CM Ranch, and the WORTH Institute (Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality) bears his name in recognition of his transformative gift to University of Wyoming.

He said, “It’s a great honor to be considered for the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame. As I look at the list of past inductees, I am humbled to think of being in the company of such Wyoming legends. When I was a teenager on geology expeditions in Wyoming with my father, I never dreamed that I would one day be included among the state’s business leaders. Success in business depends on having an excellent team, and I would not be where I am today without the outstanding support and contributions of many colleagues, partners, advisors, family, and friends. I am grateful to be a Wyoming resident, and proud to be a representative of the Equality State.”

“These inductees reflect the leadership qualities we strive to instill in our students; qualities grounded in integrity, vision, and a commitment to serving others,” said Kent Noble, Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Service Chair at the University of Wyoming College of Business. “Their legacies will encourage the next generation of Wyoming leaders to build with purpose and lead with character.”

“Bill Daniels believed true success is measured not just by achievement, but by integrity, vision, and respect for others,” said Hanna Skandera, President and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “The 2025 Hall of Fame inductees and Mr. Schilling embody these values by building enterprises that create opportunity, strengthen Wyoming communities, and leave a lasting legacy. The Daniels Fund is proud to honor their enduring impact.”

