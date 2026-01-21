The Equality State Policy Center (ESPC) is inviting Wyoming residents to deepen their understanding of state government through the next installment of its civic education series, People’s Review: Live! The upcoming webinar, “Demystifying the Wyoming State Budget,” will take place Thursday, January 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required.

As Wyoming prepares for the upcoming budget session, the webinar aims to help citizens better understand how the state budget is developed, what priorities it reflects, and how residents can engage in the process. The state budget outlines how public funds will be spent over the next biennium and signals lawmakers’ priorities for Wyoming’s future.

The discussion will be moderated by Kate Wilmot, an ESPC intern, Lander native, and undergraduate student studying political science and economics. She will be joined by three experienced panelists with deep knowledge of Wyoming’s legislative process:

Sen. Ogden Driskill (District 1), a current member of the Joint Appropriations Committee and former Senate President, Majority Floor Leader, and Vice President.

Sen. Mike Gierau (District 17), also a current Joint Appropriations Committee member, serving as Senate Minority Floor Leader and formerly Minority Whip and Caucus Chairman.

Steff Kessler, a longtime public interest lobbyist at the Wyoming State Legislature and former Equality State Policy Center Board Chair.

During the live webinar, panelists will walk participants through the state budget process, discuss what changes were made to the governor’s recommendations during recent Joint Appropriations Committee meetings, and outline what to expect as the legislative session begins on February 9, 2026. The conversation will also highlight ways citizens can track the budget and participate once the session is underway.

People’s Review: Live! is designed to connect Wyoming residents with pressing state issues and expert perspectives in an accessible format. The series reflects ESPC’s ongoing commitment to civic education and community engagement across the state.

Registration is available here.