Wyoming Boys State Track Meet Day #3

The Wyoming State Track and Field Meet for the boys concluded on Saturday in Casper and in 4A, Sheridan was the repeat state champion with 134.5 with Cheyenne Central 2nd with 97.5 and Natrona 3rd with 85. The big news of the day came in the shot put as Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett set the overall state record with a heave of 65 feet 10 and a quarter inch. It was just a monstrous throw in front of a huge crowd, so that was a shining moment. Also in the 4A field events, Natrona's Kaiden Lee cleared 6-8 to win the high jump, In the sprints for the 4A boys, Carter McComb of Sheridan won the 100-meter dash and the 200 in 10.68 and 21.88 respectively. Isaiah Haliburton of Thunder Basin won the 400 with a time of 49.01. Mason Weickum of Natrona took 1st place in the 110 hurdles in 14.68 while Jesus Quintero of Evanston won the 300 in 38.89. The 1600-meter run champion was Cheyenne Central's Tristan Knueppel on 4.21.08. Thunder Basin won the 4x400 relay.

In 3A. Rodee Brow of Wheatland was a two-event winner on Saturday, running 10.98 in the 100 and 49.22 in the 400. Brendan Flock of Torrington captured the 200 in 22.48. Over in the hurdle events, Gage Gose of Lander turned in the sweep with a time of 14.81 in the 110 an.d 38.69 in the 300. Kemmerer's Owen Burnett won the 1600 in 4.23.46. Lander was victorious in the 4x400 relay. In the 3A boys field events on Saturday, Lovell's Quinn Lindsey threw 57-11 to win the shot-put and Kaden Bauersahs of Douglas went 6-2 to win the high jump.

Lander repeated as the 3A boys state champ[ion with 98 points, Mountain View was with 88.5 and Powell 3rd with 75.5.

Over in 2A, Big Piney's Colby Jenks really put on a show with three wins total and a 2nd place finish, in a race he lost by a hundredth of a second. Jenks competed for Wind River last year and on Saturday, he took the 300 hurdles in 40.60 and the 1600 meter run in 4.31.43. Wind River's Jaycee Herbert won 2 events, posting an 11.20 in the 100 and 22.77 in the 200. Garrett Ostler of Tongue River prevailed in the 400 with a clocking of 50.04. Big Piney's Hunter Fisher placed 1st in the 110 hurdles in 15.42 and Tongue River won the 4x400 relay. In the 2A field events, Kelden Boettcher of Rocky Mountain went 41-10 in the triple jump and his teammate Jackson Hanusa cleared 12-6 in the pole vault. Tongue River is the 2022 state champion in this classification with 191 points. Big Horn was 2nd with 116.5 and Big Piney 3rd with 68.

In 1A boys, Ryan Clapper of Southeast was super impressive on Saturday with a victory in the 100 in 10.98 and the 200 in 21.79. Lingle's Kyland Fuller continued his excellent season with a win in the 400 in 50.02 with Grant Bartlett of Saratoga winning the 1600 with a time of 4.42.46. In the hurdle races, Tanner Brown of Cokeville won the 110 in 15.87 and Louden Bremer of Lingle took 1st in the 300 in 41.12. Lingle also won the 4x400 relay and Upton's Luca Brooks won the triple jump at 42-2.

Lingle-Fort Laramie is the 1A team champion this year with 129.5 points, Southeast was 2nd with 83, and Upton 3rd with 76.

We have a video to share with you from the Saturday session at the Harry Geldien Stadium and a ton of photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

