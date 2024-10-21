Wyoming boasts strong ACT test results

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was recently announced that Wyoming has achieved the highest average composite score among states where all students are required to take the ACT.

The state’s graduating class of 2024 had an average composite ACT score of 19.1. Results also show that the percentage of students meeting all four ACT College and Career Readiness benchmarks trended up slightly, with a 0.2% improvement over 2023.

“I am proud of Wyoming’s #1 ACT ranking among states testing all kids,” state Superintendent Megan Degenfelder said. “Our continued commitment to keeping standards high in Wyoming is paying off as we compare to states across the country. Congratulations to Tyler D. Mailloux and Betz William. Your outstanding achievements make you role models for students across the state. We truly have the best and brightest here in Wyoming.”

Of note this year are some very strong test results at Kelly Walsh High School, which included one perfect score of 36, one score of 35 and three scores of 34.

“Kelly Walsh High School’s commitment to exceptional academic excellence is a testament to the extraordinary students, staff, and school families who call Kelly Walsh home,” principal Mike Britt said. “I am humbled and proud to recognize the exceptional academic achievements of these outstanding students on the ACT, in particular Tyler D Mailloux for earning a perfect score. Their dedication, leadership, character and perseverance towards educational excellence is truly commendable, and we are proud to call them Trojans.”

Degenfelder said 47% of graduates increased their ACT scores an average of 0.9 points by taking the test multiple times, better qualifying them for their school of choice and additional scholarship support.

Over 200 of these students moved into a higher Hathaway Scholarship Program level, and 60% of all graduates earned Hathaway Scholarship support to further their education in Wyoming.