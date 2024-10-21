Natrona County health and food inspections (10/14/24–10/20/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
Oct. 14, 2024
Evansville Senior Center
Violations: 2 (1 priority)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “No low-temperature sanitizer left in container and no extra in facility.”
Perkins Family Restaurant
Violations: 4 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints, beards as well.”
Pizza Hut #239
Violations: 3
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Where the floor and walls meet in the walk-in cooler need cleaned. There is an oil spill or leak on the floor behind the prep unit. There is pizza sauce on the wall to the left of the left McCall unit.”
Shogun Restaurant
Violations: 3 (1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Dripping faucet on 3-C sink and other sinks.”
Subway Newport Ste
Violations: 5 (3 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: Slicer.”
Oct. 15, 2024
Best Western Boston Pizza
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Outside doors (back delivery, smoking area and other delivery door) have gaps where daylight can be seen and insects and rodents can enter.”
Buffalo Beans
Violations: 2 (priority, corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “A food employee failed to wash their hands before engaging in food preparation.”
Frosty’s Lounge
Violations: 3 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Multiple food items, such as green chilies, were not discarded by the ‘consume by’ date.”
Three Crowns Golf Club
Violations: 19 (9 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Multiple food employees failed to wash his or her hands before engaging in food preparation, after touching bare human body parts, after coughing, sneezing, eating, after handling soiled utensils or after engaging in any activity which may have contaminated his/her hands.”
Oct. 16, 2024
307 Horse Racing Inc. (Keg & Cork) – DBA, Derby Club
Violations: 3 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Bar cooler on east wall cold holding at 47.6 degrees F.”
Full House
Violations: 20 (8 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Raw chicken, shrimp, beef, and various other foods cold holding at improper temperatures.”
Mills Senior Center
Violations: 2
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Underneath equipment and storage racks noted in need of cleaning.”
Pineview Elementary School
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Queen B Charcuterie
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Oct. 17, 2024
Big D Oil #19
Violations: 5 (2 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Ice machine chute (2nd unit) has build-up of grime.”
Little Shop of Burgers
Violations: 7 (3 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “There is no one on staff who has taken and passed a manager’s-level food safety class.”
Midwest School
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Midwest School Pool Concessions
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Milk House Farmers Market, The
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Oct. 18, 2024
Baymont Inn and Suites Food Service
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Casper Chop House LLC
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
J’s Pub and Grill
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Southridge Elementary School
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report