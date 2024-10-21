Natrona County health and food inspections (10/14/24–10/20/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Oct. 14, 2024

Evansville Senior Center

Violations: 2 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “No low-temperature sanitizer left in container and no extra in facility.”

Perkins Family Restaurant

Violations: 4 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints, beards as well.”

Pizza Hut #239

Violations: 3

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Where the floor and walls meet in the walk-in cooler need cleaned. There is an oil spill or leak on the floor behind the prep unit. There is pizza sauce on the wall to the left of the left McCall unit.”

Shogun Restaurant

Violations: 3 (1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Dripping faucet on 3-C sink and other sinks.”

Subway Newport Ste

Violations: 5 (3 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: Slicer.”

Oct. 15, 2024

Best Western Boston Pizza

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Outside doors (back delivery, smoking area and other delivery door) have gaps where daylight can be seen and insects and rodents can enter.”

Buffalo Beans

Violations: 2 (priority, corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “A food employee failed to wash their hands before engaging in food preparation.”

Frosty’s Lounge

Violations: 3 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Multiple food items, such as green chilies, were not discarded by the ‘consume by’ date.”

Three Crowns Golf Club

Violations: 19 (9 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Multiple food employees failed to wash his or her hands before engaging in food preparation, after touching bare human body parts, after coughing, sneezing, eating, after handling soiled utensils or after engaging in any activity which may have contaminated his/her hands.”

Oct. 16, 2024

307 Horse Racing Inc. (Keg & Cork) – DBA, Derby Club

Violations: 3 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Bar cooler on east wall cold holding at 47.6 degrees F.”

Full House

Violations: 20 (8 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Raw chicken, shrimp, beef, and various other foods cold holding at improper temperatures.”

Mills Senior Center

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Underneath equipment and storage racks noted in need of cleaning.”

Pineview Elementary School

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Queen B Charcuterie

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Oct. 17, 2024

Big D Oil #19

Violations: 5 (2 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Ice machine chute (2nd unit) has build-up of grime.”

Little Shop of Burgers

Violations: 7 (3 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “There is no one on staff who has taken and passed a manager’s-level food safety class.”

Midwest School

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Midwest School Pool Concessions

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Milk House Farmers Market, The

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Oct. 18, 2024

Baymont Inn and Suites Food Service

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Casper Chop House LLC

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

J’s Pub and Grill

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Southridge Elementary School

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report