Casper College to host United Kingdom trip in coming year

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College will be hosting an educational trip to England, Scotland and Wales for nine days beginning on April 2, 2025.

The Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association have joined with Premier World Discovery for the exploration of Great Britain.

Highlights for the trip, which is rated “very active,” include a city tour of Edinburgh, Cardiff, York, and London; a visit to Buckingham Palace to watch the changing of the guard; tours of Edinburgh Castle and Cardiff Castle; and a trip to Stratford-upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace, and Anne Hathaway’s cottage. Other attractions include a Scotch whisky experience and tasting and trips to Stonehenge, Bristol, Bath and the Roman Baths Museum.

The cost for the trip includes airfare from Casper and seven nights at first-class hotels, including two nights in Edinburgh, one night in York, two nights in Bristol and two nights in London. The cost also includes seven breakfasts and three dinners, a professional tour director, deluxe transportation, admission to included activities and all baggage handling at each hotel.

For more information on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, people can contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development and alumni engagement, at 307-268-2325 or ann.dalton@caspercollege.edu.