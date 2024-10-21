Two-pronged containment strategy begins on Pack Trail Fire’s eastern, western fronts

DUBOIS, Wyo. — In its most recent Facebook update, the Bridger-Teton National Forest announced its current attack strategy on the Pack Trail Fire in western Wyoming. The fire is now nearly 90,000 acres in size and is currently 62% contained.

Containment map for the Pack Trail Fire on Oct. 21, 2024 (Bridger-Teton National Forest Facebook) The 575-strong crew is currently conducting a tactical firing operation on the fire’s southwestern edge. This effort is aimed to protect property in the Buffalo Meadows and Gros Ventre Valley areas. Here, crews will strengthen and secure fire lines, which would reportedly reduce the likelihood of the fire gaining unprecedented momentum. However, this strategy, according to the update, will increase the fire’s total acreage.

The other half of the current plan of attack is happening on the fire’s eastern front. Here, crews are digging into the fire by around 100 feet. They’ll be cooling hotspots and connecting already existing containment lines together into one stronger border. Crews here will also be chipping vulnerable matter in efforts to remove fuel for the fire.

The forest remains closed through Nov. 15 and many roads and surrounding areas should still be avoided, according to the forest service. A full list of closed roads and evacuation orders can be found at the forest’s Facebook page.

The update also reminded the public that the recent precipitation was not enough to warrant a rescinding of the area’s very high fire danger status.

“This precipitation was not a fire season ending event. Due to wind, fuels will begin to rapidly dry out when the snow melts. Any spark can ignite fire, which can grow rapidly into a major incident,” the update said.

Personal fires should be constantly monitored, and a way to extinguish an uncontrolled flame should always be available when recreationally lighting a fire. This is especially pertinent as weather conditions are expected to warm and dry out the area.

For more updates as they become available, please see the Bridger-Teton National Forest’s Facebook page. This includes pertinent information relevant to road closures, evacuation orders, containment status and more.