Registration open for Southeast Wyoming Beef Symposium and Trade Show

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension will host its biennial Southeast Wyoming Beef Symposium and Trade Show on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in Torrington.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goshen County Fairgrounds Rendezvous Center, located at 4740 US-26 #85.

The beef symposium provides ranchers, producers and industry professionals with an opportunity for professional development and networking.

The event features presentations about current technologies, challenges and opportunities in the cattle industry.

“It’s crucial for producers to stay informed about the latest industry developments and explore new tools and technologies that can benefit their operations,” says Rob Ziegler, UW Extension livestock production and marketing specialist.

Speakers at the symposium will address issues relevant to both confined feeding operations and pasture-based systems. Topics include heifer development, backgrounding and finishing cattle, growth-enhancing technologies and the beef market outlook. Matt Makens, a meteorologist with Makens Weather, will deliver a keynote speech tailored to the livestock industry on long-term seasonal forecasts and short-term weather hazards.

Throughout the day, participants can visit the trade show, featuring sponsors of the event. The event will conclude with a panel discussion about the growing popularity of direct-to-consumer beef marketing strategies.

Lunch will be provided by the UW Food Science Club. Attendees are asked to register by Tuesday, Nov. 5 to ensure food is available for all participants.

To register and view a detailed schedule of speakers and activities, click here. For those interested in sponsoring the event, click here.