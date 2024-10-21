Highway Patrol secures abducted South Dakota girl following pursuit Sunday

RAWLINS, Wyo. — following a car chase, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced Sunday evening that it successfully secured a missing 13-year-old girl from her abductor. According to the department’s release, the child is safe and the suspect is in custody for multiple felonies.

According to the release, a patrol officer near Rawlins identified the car included in a missing juvenile report filed in Meade County, South Dakota. Meade County lies on the state’s western edge, and its county seat is Sturgis.

The suspect initially stopped for the responding officer, but reportedly fled soon after with the girl still in their possession.

During the ensuing chase, the responding officer successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention, which promptly stopped the escaping suspect car and ended the chase. According to the department, the missing girl did not sustain any injuries as a result of the sudden stop.

The suspect’s charges are kidnapping, reckless driving and eluding. On top of these new charges in Wyoming, the suspect also had multiple other warrants upon his arrest.

Aftermath of a Wyoming Highway Patrol officer conducting a tactical vehicle intervention on a fleeing suspect vehicle (Wyoming Highway Patrol photo)

