Warming pattern emerges, evac orders ease up as Elk Fire containment progresses

DAYTON, Wyo. — Infrared flights over the area of the Elk Fire suggest that most of the snow from a few days ago that significantly aided in controlling the burn is now gone. Temps are rising again, but increasing containment still means that some closures and evacuation orders are easing up.

According to the newest update from the Bighorn National Forest on Facebook, the Elk Fire is 48% contained. Crew size has simultaneously reduced down to 549 total personnel.

Forest service staff warn residents to expect more significant plumes of smoke in the coming days as temperatures rise. With a good idea on where hot spots are, forest staff said they are ready to attack where it’s needed most.

Elk Fire Containment Map for Oct. 21, 2024 (Bighorn National Forest Facebook)

Fire divisions have been using the calmer couple of days to prep areas around the fire’s perimeter for containment efforts. Suppression repair opportunities and fire line construction efforts are ongoing on nearly every part of the fire’s borders. Winds are relatively calm today, less than 15 mph, but should pick up in the evening. Regardless, crews are prepared.

While some significant routes, such as U.S. Highway 14 between Dayton and Burgess Junction, are still closed to public traffic, other areas are opening back up. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department announced that all areas under “ready” evacuation status are now reduced to having no status at all.

Areas under the “set” or “go” stages have likewise been reduced to “ready,” the first stage. These areas include, but are not limited to, areas west of Slack Creek Road and East Pass Creek Road to the Forest Service Boundary and Montana state line; areas near Tongue Canyon Road; areas southwest of Amsden Road; and cabins in the Teepee Cabin Group, Black Tooth Cabin Association, Lower Hideaway Lane area and more.

For a comprehensive list of evacuation order regression areas, please see the county sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office maintains all road closures, though. Including the above-mentioned U.S. Highway 14, roads such as Tongue Canyon Road, Pass Creek Road, Big Goose Road and more are still inaccessible to the public. A full list of enforced road closures is available alongside evacuation order regressions on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

The Elk Fire is still at 96,244 acres in size and only 48% contained. Nearing almost a whole month since the fire started as the result of a lightning strike, containment efforts have been lengthy and are likely to persist through the coming days and weeks. The public should expect continued updates available daily on the Bighorn National Forest’s Facebook page.