Casper Police Investigate Weekend Shooting Involving Juveniles

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, Casper police officers responded to a traumatic injury call in the 3200 block of Hamilton Way.

According to CPD Public Information Officer, police arrived and found a chaotic scene with multiple juveniles and young adults including a juvenile with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers and additional first responders immediately offered aid to the victim who was transported by emergency medical services. The victim is in serious but stable condition at Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

On-scene investigators and officers were able to identify, locate, and interview the suspect who was also a juvenile. Evidence from the scene was collected while involved parties and witnesses were interviewed, the investigation is ongoing at this time.