AARP: Birdwatching Virtual Series Comes to Wyoming

For the Birds: A Front-Row Seat to the Wild, One Wingbeat at a Time

It starts, as many good stories do, in your own backyard.

Maybe it’s the flash of a wing at the feeder. Maybe it’s a song you hear every morning but can’t quite place. Suddenly, you’re wondering: Who are you? Where did you come from? And how do you always know when spring is on its way?

Enter For the Birds, a lively, beginner-friendly virtual series sponsored by AARP Wyoming in partnership with Audubon of the Rockies—and it’s basically an invitation to see the West through binoculars you didn’t even know you had.

This free, five-part series turns birdwatching from an intimidating “expert-only” hobby into a welcoming, curiosity-driven adventure. No jargon. No pressure. Just sharp eyes, simple observation skills, and a little help from modern digital tools that make spotting, identifying, and tracking birds easier—and more fun—than ever.

And no, you don’t have to be an AARP member. Or over 50. Or even own binoculars. All you need is curiosity.

Your Guide to the Skies

Leading the flock is Zach Hutchinson, Community Science Coordinator for Audubon Rockies. He’s the kind of guide who knows the difference between birds by sound alone—and also knows how to explain it without making you feel like you missed Birding 101. Zach brings deep expertise in migration patterns, identification, and the digital tools that have quietly revolutionized birdwatching.

Think apps, online databases, and community science platforms that turn your casual sightings into meaningful discoveries.

The Lineup (All Sessions: 10–11 a.m. MDT)

Each week builds on the last, helping you go from “What bird is that?” to “I know exactly where to look.”

March 27 – A trivia-based kickoff to get your feathers ruffled (in a good way)

April 3 – Birdwatching basics: how to start and what to notice

April 10 – Identification made simple

April 17 – Tools of the trade, including digital birding resources

April 24 – Where to find birds across Wyoming and the West

How to Join the Flock

The series is completely free. To register, log in with your aarp.org account, click to sign up, and you’ll receive a Zoom link by email before each session.

Miss a class? No problem. You can explore other Wyoming events or catch recordings anytime on AARP Wyoming on Demand.

So whether you’re watching from your kitchen window, a park bench, or a mountain trail, For the Birds invites you to slow down, look up, and discover the vibrant, winged world that’s been there all along—waiting to be noticed. 🐦

