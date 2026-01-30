The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has released a new documentary examining the challenges of managing bighorn sheep populations across the state.

The film, Carrying Capacity: The Hunt for Resilience, premiered online Jan. 19 and is now available for public viewing. Produced and directed by Snowday, the documentary focuses on how wildlife managers balance population growth, disease risk and long-term sustainability, using two Wyoming herds as case studies — the Jackson Herd and the Ferris-Seminoe Herd.

The film features perspectives from scientists, wildlife managers and hunters, highlighting how hunting and disease management play interconnected roles in conserving bighorn sheep.

According to Game and Fish, the Jackson Herd continues to face ongoing challenges from pneumonia pathogens and recurring outbreaks, while the Ferris-Seminoe Herd has remained largely disease-free. However, the Ferris-Seminoe population’s ability to grow and expand increases the risk of future disease transmission if population levels exceed the area’s carrying capacity.

To manage herd health and prevent overcrowding, Game and Fish has implemented targeted ewe and lamb hunts. Officials describe the strategy as a proactive approach designed to maintain sustainable population levels while protecting the long-term viability of Wyoming’s bighorn sheep.

The film was made possible through partnerships with organizations and companies including the Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation, Teton Conservation District, University of Wyoming Monteith Shop, and several outdoor industry sponsors.

Game and Fish also plans to host in-person screenings and panel discussions across Wyoming later this spring, with additional details expected to be announced soon.

The release of the film comes as research continues on the proposed Seminoe Storage Project, an area known to provide prime bighorn sheep habitat within the Ferris-Seminoe range. Wildlife officials say ongoing studies will help better understand how habitat conditions, population pressures and future development could affect the herd.

