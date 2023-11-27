Wyoming Author Craig Johnson Giving Extra Special Christmas Author Talk at Natrona County Library on Sunday

New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson will be giving an extra special Christmas-themed author talk and book signing at the Natrona County library on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. It's being offered in partnership with Wind City Books. Johnson will also be reading one of his beloved Christmas short stories followed by a Q&A.

Johnson lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population twenty-five. He is best known for his Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for the 'Longmire' Netflix original drama. The books have won multiple awards: Le Prix du Polar Nouvel Observateur/Bibliobs, the Wyoming Historical Association’s Book of the Year, Le Prix 813, the Western Writers of America’s Spur Award, the Mountains & Plains Book of the Year, the SNCF Prix de Polar, Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year, The Watson Award, Library Journal's Best Mystery of the Year, the Rocky, and the Will Rogers Award for Fiction. Spirit of Steamboat was selected by the Wyoming State Library as the inaugural One Book Wyoming.

