Look Up, Wyoming! The Northern Lights Could Dazzle Our Skies Tonight

If you're looking to head outside tonight in Wyoming, keep an eye on the northern horizon — there’s a chance the Aurora Borealis (northern lights) might show up, thanks to increased geomagnetic activity pushing the lights farther south than usual.

That said, the odds here in central Wyoming (e.g., around Casper, Wyoming) are still low to moderate — forecast tools show that you’d likely need a Kp index of around 6 or more for a clear show at this latitude.

If you decide to go out:

Try to find a dark spot away from city lights with a clear view of the northern sky.

The best window is usually between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, when the sky is darkest and auroral activity is most visible.

Even if the lights are faint, a camera with a long-exposure setting can pick up colours and movement you might not catch with the naked eye.

So while it’s not a guarantee, it’s absolutely worth stepping outside—clear skies and a bit of patience could reward you with a subtle but beautiful light show.

If you get a good picture feel free to send it our way and we will feature it in our photo galleries with credit!

Submit photos here.

Readers Share Photos of the Aurora Borealis seen from Central Wyoming May 12, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM