Wyoming Athletics Set to Host Field Day July 14 in Laramie

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming athletic teams, in partnership with Special Olympics Wyoming, will host Pokes Field Day next week. Student-athletes, across all sports, will play various games with participants who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Get our free mobile app

The event is slated for July 14 at 1 p.m. inside Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility.

There is no age restriction, and the event is free. Registration is open until July 9 and to do so visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/14oeZmfIsBUkJ_YEc7HI_B1TOXtxRNystWxns4GFz0Wo/viewform?edit_requested=true&pli=1.

MORE UW ATHLETICS NEWS VIA 7220SPORTS:

* 1WYO launching University of Wyoming's first NIL collective

* Wyoming's Chase Roullier retiring from the NFL after six seasons

* Three-star prep school point guard chooses Cowboys

* LOOK: Take a sneak peek at Wyoming's new end zones

* 'Wyoming made it easy' for OT Brycen Lotz to commit to Cowboys

* Wyoming announces game times for Portland State, New Mexico

* Memorial service for Jim Brandenburg to be held inside Arena-Auditorium