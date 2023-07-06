Wyoming Athletics Set to Host Field Day July 14 in Laramie

University of Wyoming athletic teams, in partnership with Special Olympics Wyoming, will host Pokes Field Day next week. Student-athletes, across all sports, will play various games with participants who have intellectual and developmental disabilities./ Cody Tucker photo

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming athletic teams, in partnership with Special Olympics Wyoming, will host Pokes Field Day next week. Student-athletes, across all sports, will play various games with participants who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event is slated for July 14 at 1 p.m. inside Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility.

There is no age restriction, and the event is free. Registration is open until July 9 and to do so visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/14oeZmfIsBUkJ_YEc7HI_B1TOXtxRNystWxns4GFz0Wo/viewform?edit_requested=true&pli=1.

