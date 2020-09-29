Wyoming Football Practices in Half-Pads on Monday [VIDEOS]

After last week’s announcement that college football in the Mountain West Conference was returning, it became more of a reality on Monday.

The University of Wyoming got into half pads with their practice, and head coach Craig Bohl met with the media afterward via Zoom conference call.

The video above is a glimpse of some of the drill work the Cowboys were going through during this Fall Camp.

Coach Bohl spoke after practice about what he saw from his team; how they’re excited to be playing; why Wyoming has to “catch up” because of no spring football practice earlier this year; how the focus is on themselves; and then he spoke about Pokes making an impact in pro football this past weekend.

The schedule for 2020 is expected to be released soon. The debut of Cowboy football will be on Oct. 24.