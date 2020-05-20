Wyoming Sports Teams are Getting it Done in the Classroom

Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes continue to prove they excel in the classroom and not just in a competition setting.

The University of Wyoming Athletics had a score of 990 for the single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) score during the most recent measured academic year of 2018-19.

The NCAA released its most recent APR data on Tuesday. UW Athletics achieved high marks for both single-year and multi-year (2015-16 through 2018-19). According to a release from the University of Wyoming, The most recent Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) data for all NCAA Division I institutions are part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program.

Nine programs recorded all-time high multi-year scores. Men’s golf, women’s golf, and women’s basketball had perfect scores of 1,000. They were honored last week by the NCAA with a Public Recognition Award. Joining those three were women’s soccer (998), women’s volleyball (995), women’s cross country (996), women’s track and field (996), men’s wrestling (980), and football (969).

In addition, 10 of the 15 Wyoming teams achieved perfect scores of 1,000 for the APR measured year of 2018-19. They were women’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, men’s track and field, women’s track and field, and women’s volleyball.

In the release, Athletics Director Tom Burman praised the efforts of all involved.

"The continued success we have seen in our APR numbers over the past several years combines a lot of work by many great individuals here at the University of Wyoming," said Burman. "First of all, I want to give credit to our student-athletes and recognize them for their hard work and dedication in the classroom. These high APR scores are also a testament to the Office of Academic Support within our department and the services they provide to our student-athletes to help them reach their academic goals. It speaks to the commitment we have from our coaching staffs to both recruit quality student-athletes and to emphasize to their student-athletes the importance of academic achievement, and we can't thank the UW faculty enough for the support they provide to our student-athletes to help them reach their educational goals."

Every Wyoming Athletics program far exceeded the minimum score of 930 for a four-year average for schools to qualify for NCAA postseason competition.