Watch Wyoming Football Beat San Diego State in 2016

University of Wyoming Athletics is continuing its “Cowboy Capsule” series with a rebroadcast of the Pokes’ 2016 win over No. 24 San Diego State on Wednesday night.

The television coverage of that game is being rebroadcast for free to fans via Wyoming Athletics’ Facebook page. Coverage will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Cowboys held off an Aztecs’ rally for a 34-33 victory. This game marked the second win for UW over a Top 25 ranked team in the 2016 college football season. It was the first time they had achieved that in the same season since 1999. It also completed a perfect 6-0 record at home in the regular season that year, the first time Wyoming had accomplished that since 1996.

The Pokes held a 34-27 lead after a Josh Allen to C.J. Johnson TD pass of 29 yards with 1:07 left. It capped a 15-play, 85-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock.

San Diego State drove 99-yards and tied the game on the last play of regulation. The 23-yard TD pass was originally ruled incomplete but was overturned by replay. The Aztecs chose to go for a 2-point conversion and the win, but he pass was batted down by UW cornerback Antonio Hull.

Former Cowboys Lucas Wacha and Jake Maulhardt, a pair of seniors on that squad, will be joining the fans on Facebook to share their memories of that game.

This “Cowboy Capsule” follows the previous two weeks of the Mountain West Tournament Championship run by Wyoming in the 2015 men’s college basketball season and the 2016 football win at home versus Boise State.

Two more replays will take place in the coming weeks. On May 13, it will feature Cowgirl Basketball’s WNIT Championship win over Wisconsin from 2007. Then on May 20, the Cowboy Basketball team’s MW regular-season clinching win for the championship over Utah in 2002.

Any additional games for rebroadcasts will be announced at a later date.