Wyoming Athletics Emphasizes Flexibility With New Football Season

Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman points to playing a full college football season, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it might not stay as it was scheduled.

The full statement was sent in an email to fans and released by the University of Wyoming’s Athletic Ticket Office on Friday. Burman said:

"As we move through this unique time in our history, it is clear that compassion and flexibility are two key traits we must strive to improve upon. This is precisely what our athletic department is striving for in these challenging times. We expect to play a full 12 game season this year, but it would be premature of us to guarantee that we will play exactly as scheduled. We do feel that by mid-summer we will know precisely what the fall sports schedule will look like and as soon as we know, we will notify our amazing and loyal fans. We need you more than ever to support OUR Cowboys and Cowgirls, so please consider renewing your tickets or purchasing new season tickets. Fans can rest assured that if our schedule is canceled or games are eliminated, we will provide flexible credit and refund options. We value you as fans and customers, and we will always treat you properly."

In addition, UW announced an extension to the football season ticket renewal deadline for Cowboy home games. Fans now have until June 15 to renew. Also available are new payment options to allow fans more flexibility in this process.

Seat upgrades can be requested on June 17 and 18. Those will be handled online for renewing season ticket holders or by contacting the UW Athletics Ticket Office at 307-766-7220.

The current home schedule includes visits from Weber State (Sept. 5), Utah (Sept. 19), San Diego State (Oct. 17), Air Force (Oct. 24), Utah State (Nov. 7), and Boise State (Nov. 21). That is subject to change.

New individual season tickets are available with payment plans starting at less than $40 per month.

The Cowboy Joe Club is offering flexibility with a new 8-month payment plan for memberships and per-seat donations. They did announce that to be included in initial parking allocation and to receive donor/season ticket benefits, the first payment must be made by June 15.