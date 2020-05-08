Waiting on Cowboy Football Season to Arrive

It’s hard to believe that no live, major sporting event has taken place in Laramie in two months.

This time of year can be a little more on the quiet side, but it's never been like this. Nothing's happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When will things get back to “normal?” That’s still a 'work in progress.'

A lot of fans in town, across the state, and nationwide are excited for the prospects of Wyoming football in 2020.

In less than four months, the Pokes are scheduled to kick-off their season against Weber State on Sept. 5 at War Memorial Stadium. The home slate features six opponents that all played in the postseason last college football season.

There’s the return of Utah, plus visits from Boise State and San Diego State among others.

Could there be football in four months? University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl and Athletics Director Tom Burman talked about that and more in a recent update from UW Athletics.

The season ticket renewal deadline was extended. Any new season tickets can be purchased now. Single-game ticket sales will start at a later date.

Wyoming faces Weber State (Sept. 5), Utah (Sept. 19), San Diego State (Oct. 17), Air Force (Oct. 24), Utah State (Nov. 7), and Boise State (Nov. 21) in Laramie during the 2020 season.