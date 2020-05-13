Three UW Teams Post Perfect Academic Scores

Wyoming men’s golf, women’s golf, and women’s basketball showed their academic prowess with perfect four-year APR scores announced on Tuesday.

The three programs received NCAA Public Recognition Awards with a score of 1,000 for their Academic Progress Rate (APR) for the period of 2015-16 through 2018-19.

This is the eighth consecutive year Cowboy golf has achieved a perfect APR multi-year score. It marks the third straight year Cowgirl golf, while Cowgirl basketball recorded a program first with a perfect score.

In a release from the University of Wyoming, Athletics Director Tom Burman praised the team’s work in the classroom.

"This achievement by our men's and women's golf teams and our women's basketball is an outstanding accomplishment. We are very proud of the recognition these three teams have brought to our athletics program and our university. I want to congratulate all of the young men and women who put forth the effort necessary to achieve such an impressive academic accomplishment.”

NCAA Public Recognition Awards were presented to the top 10 percent of Division I athletics teams APR score. The top 10 percent ranged with scores from 985 to 1,000.

The NCAA tracks academic performance through the APR that measures eligibility, graduation, and retention in each quarter or semester. It’s their academic scorecard for student-athletes on every Division I team.