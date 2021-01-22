Limited Fan Attendance Returns at Wyoming Athletics Events

Fans will be allowed to attend sporting events at the University of Wyoming starting on Jan. 28.

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department released information on Friday regarding UW Athletics events. A maximum of 2,000 fans will be allowed at events hosted in the Arena-Auditorium and a maximum of 170 fans will be allowed in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Single-game tickets for the remaining games will go on sale to season-ticket holders Monday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., Mountain Time, and will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., M.T. Tickets may be purchased through the UW Athletics Ticket Office online at GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling the UW Athletics Ticket Office at (307) 766-7220.

UW students will not be allowed to attend any UW Athletics events prior to Feb. 1, 2021, per UW COVID-19 guidelines that place UW students in a limited contact period as they return to campus for the spring semester.

The first home events include a pair of women's basketball games on Thursday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 30 versus San Diego State. There are two wrestling matches on Jan. 30 versus Air Force in the Arena-Auditorium and Feb. 6 against West Virginia. That venue will be determined at a later time.

Those are followed by two men’s basketball games on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6 versus rival Colorado State in the Double-A.

The Cowgirl volleyball team will begin a spring season next month with their first home matches on Feb. 12 and 13 against New Mexico in UniWyo Sports Complex.

The latest update to attendance guidelines for University of Wyoming Athletics events has been approved by the Wyoming Department of Health as it pertains to their public health orders governing COVID-19 and gathering sizes. The Wyoming Department of Health granted an exception to the University of Wyoming to allow for 2,000 fans in the Arena-Auditorium and 170 in the UniWyo Sports Complex for UW Athletics events. This exception was also approved by the University of Wyoming. These guidelines apply to all UW Athletics events for all sports. Attendance guidelines may change based on future COVID-19 public health orders issued by the Wyoming Department of Health.

