Wyoming Assistant U.S. Attorney Named District Court Judge

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed a federal prosecutor to be a judge for the Sixth Judicial District serving Campbell, Crook and Weston counties, according to a news release.

Stuart S. Healy III’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Michael “Nick” Deegan.

Healy has served as a Wyoming Assistant U.S. Attorney since 2005. He previously served as an assistant county attorney in Sheridan County and as an attorney in private practice in Sheridan.

He received earned his bachelor’s, master’s and law degrees from the University of Notre Dame. Healy, his wife Allison and daughter Moriah reside in Cheyenne. His daughter Emily and son Seamus are both in college.

“The Judicial Nominating Commission once again submitted three outstanding candidates for consideration,” Gordon said. “Stu’s experience as a federal prosecutor and as a county attorney will serve him well as a judge in the Sixth District.”

“I’m humbled by the Governor’s faith in me to serve the people of Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties as District Court Judge,” Healy said.

His appointment is effective Dec. 26.

