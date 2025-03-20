Wyoming Arts Council opens Native Art Fellowship applications

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Within the vast, breathtaking landscapes of Wyoming lies a vibrant tapestry of Indigenous artistry, a heritage as rich and diverse as the state itself. The Wyoming Arts Council is calling on these artists to step into the spotlight, announcing the opening of applications for its Native Art Fellowship.

This $5,000 merit-based award is aimed at celebrating and elevating the work of Native American artists within Wyoming’s borders. Open to creators across all disciplines — from the intricate beadwork of traditional artisans to the powerful narratives of contemporary writers, the dynamic performances of dancers and the evocative strokes of visual artists — the fellowship aims to shine a light on the profound cultural contributions of Indigenous artists.

“We have so many amazing Indigenous artists throughout Wyoming, and this fellowship is a great opportunity to honor the artistic talent throughout the state,” said Kimberly Mittelstadt, creative arts specialist with the Wyoming Arts Council. “We have had recipients of this award range from traditional artisans to contemporary writers. We encourage Indigenous artists of all disciplines to apply.”

This year, up to two fellowships will be awarded, selected through a jury process conducted by esteemed Native artists from outside Wyoming.

For artists seeking to share their vision and talent, the application process is straightforward. Applications must be submitted online through Submittable at wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit, with a deadline of May 15. Detailed eligibility requirements are available on the Submittable platform.

For more information, interested artists are encouraged to visit the Wyoming Arts Council website at wyomingartscouncil.org.

