Wyoming Air National Guard Member Hurt in Iraq C-130 Crash
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A cargo plane crash in Iraq has injured a Wyoming Air National Guard member.
Wyoming Military Department and U.S.-led coalition officials say the C-130 crewed by seven Wyoming Air National Guard members had 26 passengers on board when it overshot a runway and crashed into a wall Monday at Camp Taji north of Baghdad.
Four people were hurt including the Wyoming Air National Guard member.
None of the injuries was life-threatening.
U.S. military officials don't suspect hostile activity but say they're investigating.
It wasn't a Wyoming plane despite having Wyoming Air National Guard for its crew.
