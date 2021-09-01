Wyoming Air Guard Members Help Afghanistan Evacuation Effort

Six members of the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing have volunteered to help with operation Allies Refuge, according to a Monday news release from the Wyoming Military Department.

You can read a National Guard news report on the operation here.

According to the Wyoming Military Department, three of the six Wyoming Guard members will be assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The other three Wyoming guard members will go to Andrews Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

The Wyoming Military release goes on to say:

''This operation is in support of America’s commitment to safely evacuate vulnerable Afghans and U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.

The Airmen will be providing a range of support.

“Our highly trained and experienced Airmen continue to be a sword and shield for the state and Nation when called upon,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of Wyoming.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Airmen who have volunteered to assist in Operation Allies Refuge.”

“Our Wyoming Air National Guard stands ready to help these Afghans who stood with us and bravely supported the American effort overseas,” Governor Mark Gordon said.

“The people of Wyoming value patriotism and will join me in wishing them a safe mission.”