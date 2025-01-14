Wyoming Air National Guard fighting fire in California

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Air National Guard has officially joined the firefighting efforts in California.

That’s according to a social media post from the Guard, confirming Wyoming’s assistance in the devastating California wildfires that have killed at least 24 people and displaced thousands more.

“Three of our Wyoming Air National Guard C-130s equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) have been activated by U.S. Northern Command to help combat devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area,” the post stated. “These aircraft, along with a support C-130 from Colorado, are heading to Channel Islands Air National Guard Base, where they’ll provide critical support to firefighting operations.”

NBC News reports that evacuation orders are in effect for 92,000 L.A. residents, and 89,000 are in evacuation warning zones, meaning they might need to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

The fire has destroyed more than 40,000 acres, decimating communities and dismantling more than 12,300 structures.

“We’re honored to be able to participate in our nation’s efforts to combat these fires and return normalcy to the people and communities of Southern California, and as soon as possible,” says Col. Brian Diehl, commander of the 153rd Airlift Wing.

The involvement of the Wyoming Air National Guard is thanks to the service and teamwork of 40 aircrew and maintenance personnel from the 1563rd Airlift Wing.

To read more about the assistance provided by the Wyoming National Guard, visit its website.