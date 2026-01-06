Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray reacted strongly to a recent Wyoming Supreme Court ruling on abortion, calling the decision “outrageously wrong” and a “leftwing activist decision totally out of touch with the Wyoming Constitution.” He argued that the court had reinterpreted a provision originally intended to block the Affordable Care Act to instead codify abortion rights.

“The Wyoming Supreme Court’s decision does not represent Wyoming’s values,” Gray said. “The law that the Supreme Court struck down was passed by the legislature elected by the people of Wyoming, while the court who struck down the law with their left-wing activist decision was all appointed. We will keep defending Wyoming's pro-life values and the truth.”

Gray noted that he attempted to intervene in the lawsuit in 2023 to defend the state’s abortion laws, but the court rejected his efforts.

Last week Secretary Gray announced Monday that he will run for the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, following Rep. Harriet Hageman’s decision to pursue a U.S. Senate seat.

Gray, a Republican and self-described “MAGA conservative,” framed his campaign as a continuation of Hageman’s record, emphasizing Wyoming values and his commitment to the agenda of former President Donald Trump.

“I’m running for Congress to continue fighting for Wyoming’s way of life,” Gray said in a statement. “With Congresswoman Harriet Hageman running for U.S. Senate, Wyoming needs a representative who will build on her strong record, advance our shared Wyoming values, and advance the Trump agenda that has delivered the largest margin of victory in the nation in three straight presidential elections.”

Following a Trump endorsement in 2022, Gray won the secretary of state race. In that role, he has pursued election law reforms, including efforts to ban ballot drop-boxes, require voter identification linked to government-issued IDs, and restrict voting for those with dual citizenship.

Earlier this month, Gray announced plans to reintroduce legislation on voting reforms that stalled in 2025 and proposed new measures. He emphasized a broader conservative agenda, including border security, energy development, cost-of-living reductions, Second Amendment protections, and opposition to wind energy projects.

“Woke wind is wrong for Wyoming,” Gray said. “I will work to end Obama-Biden subsidies for boondoggle projects and stand up for reliable, affordable energy that powers Wyoming families and jobs.”

Suspected IED at Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne UPDATE: As of October 27, 2025, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has identified and contacted two individuals connected to a bomb scare at the Cheyenne Capitol on October 21. Authorities did not announce an arrest, and no ongoing threat to the public is believed to exist.

On October 21, 2025 the Capitol building in Cheyenne was closed for in investigation after a suspected IED was reported. The building was evacuated quickly and safely as a precaution and people were asked to avoid the area. By the following day the streets were re-opened but the Capitol remained closed while multiple agencies continued to investigate.

The item that prompted the evacuation was initially reported as a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) but was later determined to be a deconstructed live firework munition with a fuse.