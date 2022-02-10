Wyoming 220 Closed From Casper To Independence Rock
Wyoming Highway 220 has been closed from Casper to Independence Rock for much of the day Thursday.
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the road was expected to reopen in five to seven hours.
A crash is the reason for the closure, according to the WYDOT website.
A webcam showed a long line of tractor-trailers parked alongside the roadway.
K2 Radio News will update this post as more information becomes available.
