Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Large Boulder in Casper

A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a large boulder in Casper Saturday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. just east of the West 1st Street (Business U.S. 20-26) and Poplar Street (Wyoming 220) intersection, across from Hardee's.

According to a fatality crash summary, 23-year-old Colorado resident Trenton Houck was riding east at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the road, and hit a large boulder.

Houck, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his bike and died from his injuries.

Speed and driver inattention are listed as possible contributing factors.

Houck is the 55th person and the second motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year.

