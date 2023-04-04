Can’t Get There From Here: Closed Highways, Roads Shut in Casper

Casper Police declared a snow day.

Common sense would tell you to stay put.

That 5-foot snowdrift in front of you garage would tell you to stay put, too.

Schools, government offices and most businesses and non-profits are shut down.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with local and state authorities, just issued a "no travel necessary" advisory for the entire county.

"With the current weather conditions, most local roads are impassable both in town and in the county," the Sheriff's Office says.

Monday, April 3, in the Year of Our Lord 2023, in Casper set the record for the biggest one-day snowfall with 26.7 inches, breaking the record 24.3 Inches on Dec. 24, 1982.

And there's more to come today, according to the Riverton office of the National Weather Service, which forecasts another 3 inches to 5 inches, coupled with widespread blowing snow, a high near 22, and an east northeast wind of 17 mph to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

None of that matters in a practical way because every road in and out of Casper is shut down, according to the the Wyoming Department of Transportation:

Interstate 25, which overlaps with U.S. Highway 87, is closed from Cheyenne through Casper to Buffalo.

U.S. Highway 20, which overlaps with U.S. Highway 26 and further south to I-25, is closed from Cody through Thermopolis to Shoshoni through Casper through Douglas to Lusk. (Okay, part of the highway from Cody to Thermopolis is open, but WYDOT warns of falling rock, like that's gonna give anyone any comfort.)

Wyoming Highway 220 -- which starts in Casper as CY Avenue -- is closed west from Casper through Alcova to Muddy Gap.

Wyoming Highway 251 -- also known as Casper Mountain Road -- is closed from Wyoming Boulevard South south to where it ends on the mountain.

That doesn't matter anyway, because Wyoming Boulevard -- also know as Outer Drive/Wyoming Highway 258 -- is closed from Mills to Evansville.

So stay put, because you don't have a choice.

Well, maybe you think you do, but you still won't get very far.

And please stay safe, because our first responders already have enough on their hands.

GOAT Snowstorm in Casper - April 3-4, 2023.